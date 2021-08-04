ACL, iHeartRadio Festivals Drop DaBaby From Lineups

(CelebrityAccess) — Rapper DaBaby has been dropped from the lineups of two more festivals in the wake of homophobic comments he made at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami last week and subsequently on social media.

The Austin City Limits Festival announced on Tuesday that DaBaby will no longer be performing at the event and promised to provide updated details about their lineup in the coming days.

On Wednesday, organizers for the iHeartRadio Music Festival also announced he had been dropped from the lineup of the festival’s daytime stage.

Neither event provided a reason for the lineup change and follow similar lineup changes at Governors Ball and Lollapalooza.

DaBaby first sparked the controversy from the stage of the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami at the end of July, telling fans to put their lighted cellphones in the air if they weren’t gay men, or if they weren’t infected with HIV/Aids or “any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks.”

He later took to social media to equate people suffering from HIV/Aids to drug addicts and suggested that none of his fans had HIV/AIDs because they are not “nasty gay niggas or junkies.”

He since backtracked on his stance and issued not one but two apologies via social media, suggesting that his comments were misinformed and stating that he wanted to “apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made.”