The UK Strikes A Deal To Allow Artists To Tour In EU Member Nations Without A Visa

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — UK musicians and performers will be able to participate in “short-term” tours in 19 member states of the European Union.

The news, announced by the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, said that artists and their support staff will be allowed to tour without first obtaining a visa.

While the announcement did not provide information on how long a ‘short-term’ tour could be, a spokesperson told the European News the final determination would be up to the host nation though several are allowing visits of up to three months.

As well, EU negotiators are in talks with the remaining EU member states to pave the way for visa and permit free touring and calling on them to align their travel protocols to match the UK’s rules, which allow touring performers and support staff to come to the UK for up to three months without a visa.

The 19 countries covered by the agreement include Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Sweden.