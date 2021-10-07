Kobalt Names Veteran Label Exec Jeanette Perez As President & Chief Operating Officer

(CelebrityAccess) — Independent rights management and publishing company Kobalt announced the promotion of Jeannette Perez to the role of president & chief operating officer.

In her new role, Perez will work with Kobalt CEO, Laurent Hubert, to oversee the day-to-day operations at the company, including creative A&R, publishing operations, as well as Kobalt’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Additionally, she will continue to oversee synch & brand partnerships, business development, marketing, Kobalt’s international offices and writer & publisher relations.

“I am thrilled to announce Jeannette’s promotion as President and COO of Kobalt,” said Kobalt CEO, Laurent Hubert. “Over the past couple of years, Jeannette has played a key part in Kobalt’s success. From creating one of the best synch teams in the business to advancing key DEI initiatives at Kobalt, she is an integral part of the company. I am excited to work in close partnership with her and to achieve new milestones for our clients.”

Before her promotion, Perez served as Kobalt’s chief experience officer, managing Kobalt’s client relationships and expanded the company’s writer and publisher relations service.

Prior to joining Kobalt, Perez spent more than a decade at Sony Music Entertainment, where she most recently served as vice president of music for brands & advertising.

She’s also gained recognition for her work on noted music juries, including Cannes Lions in 2018 and Clio Music in 2019.

Her accolades include Billboard’s Women in Music (‘20, ‘19), Billboard Branding Power Player (’19; ’18), Billboard International Power Player (’19), Billboard Indie Power Player (’17) and Billboard 40 under 40 (’15).