Red Hot Chili Peppers Detail Their First Stadium Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers shared the details on their upcoming stadium tour with a revolving cast of special guests, including The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, HAIM, St. Vincent, and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Thundercat, and King Princess who will appear on select dates.

The 32-city tour kicks off on Saturday, June 4th at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, with stops across Europe and the UK, including Paris, London, Budapest, Glasgow, and Firene, before the segment wraps on July 12th at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

The RHCP then return to the U.S. where their North American run starts at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on July 23rd and concludes at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on September 18th.

The tour will be the first run for the Chili Peppers since the return of John Frusciante to the lineup. Frusicante joined the group in 1989 when he was just 18, following the death of founding guitarist Hillel Slovak, but left the group several times amid battles with drug addiction.

The Peppers announced his return last year, stepping in for Josh Klinghoffer.

For the tour, RHCP will be performing a career-spanning selection of fan favorite hits drawn from their extensive catalog as well as new material from their forthcoming album.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 15 at 10am local time at RedHotChiliPeppers.com. All

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2022 WORLD TOUR DATES:

Europe

Sat Jun 04 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla

Tue Jun 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic

Fri Jun 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark

Wed Jun 15 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskas Stadium

Sat Jun 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)

Wed Jun 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford

Sat Jun 25 – London, UK – London Stadium

Wed Jun 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

Fri Jul 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

Sun Jul 03 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter (festival date)

Tue Jul 05 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium

Fri Jul 08 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Tue Jul 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

North America

Sat Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

Wed Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

Fri Jul 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sun Jul 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Wed Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Fri Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

Sun Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Wed Aug 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium

Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Sun Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Thu Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Sat Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Thu Sep 08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Sat Sep 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)

Thu Sep 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Sun Sep 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field