Vevo Announces The Artists To Be Featured For Their 2022 DSCVR Artists To Watch Campaign

(CelebrityAccess) — Music video network Vevo revealed the full list for its Vevo DSCVR “Artists to Watch” 2022 campaign.

The campaign, which kicked off on November 1st, will feature videos of two live performances from each artist, shot exclusively for Vevo.

For the music discovery program, Vevo reviewed submissions from more than 500 artists before paring down the list to just 21 finalists who will be marketed and featured in Vevo’s expert music video programming via playlists and editorial features across Vevo’s network, including YouTube and participating TV platforms.

“This annual taste-making program is the pride of Vevo’s in-house editorial team of music lovers. Over the years, we have worked with a wide range of artists from around the world, who have grown and developed into huge household names today,” says JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo. “We are thrilled to announce our 2022 list for DSCVR Artist to Watch.”

Now in its 8th year, Vevo’s DSCVR AT has helped artists such as Billie Eilish, Pop Smoke, Sam Smith, EarthGang, Guaynaa, Lewis Capaldi, Arlo Parks, Maggie Rogers, James Bay, Jorja Smith, break through to mainstream recognition.

The Vevo DSCVR Artist to Watch 2022 campaign is sponsored by Ray-Ban Stories, built in partnership with Facebook.

Vevo’s 2022 DSCVR “Artists to Watch” are:

Andy Rivera (Sony Columbia)

ArrDee (Island Records)

Brray (UMLE)

Chiiild (Island Records)

Clinton Kane (Columbia)

Enny (FAMM)

EST Gee (Interscope)

Grip (Interscope)

JAWNY (Interscope)

Jessica Winter (Roya Records)

Lola Young (Island Records)

Mimi Webb (Epic)

Nija (Motown)

Pip Millett (Dreamlife / SME)

Poupie (The Orchard)

Ronisia (Sony)

Sen Senra (Universal Music Spain / Sonido Muchacho)

Seori (88rising)

Serious Klein (The Orchard)

Wet Leg (Domino)

Willie Jones (Sony Nashville)