Mandolin To Live Stream From Pitchfork Music Festival’s London Debut

(CelebrityAccess) — Livestreaming and fan engagement platform Mandolin is teaming up with musical tastemakers Pitchfork to live stream the inaugural Pitchfork Music Festival London.

While the festival will take place at multiple venues around London from November 10 – 14, the livestream will be more limited, featuring Stereolab and Girl Band’s sets when they perform at Camden’s Roundhouse on Sunday, November 14th.

Mandolin’s partnership with Pitchfork follows Mandolin’s livestream of AEG’s Firefly Music Festival in October, as well as recent livestreams of John Legend’s Bigger Love Global Experience, Planet Bluegrass’ Telluride and Rocky Grass Festivals, Lil Wayne’s UPROAR festival in LA, among others.

The Pitchfork livestreams will be ticketed events, with access passes on sale now.