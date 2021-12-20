2022 Beale Street Music Festival Announces Initial Lineup with The Foo Fighters, Lil’ Wayne and More

MEMPHIS (CelebrityAccess) – The 2022 Beale Street Music Festival, being held at the Memphis Fairgrounds April 29-May 1, 2022, has announced its initial lineup. After two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beale Street has come roaring back with a lineup consisting of The Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins, Lil’ Wayne, and Three 6 Mafia.

The festival, taking place since 1977 will be held at the Memphis Fairgrounds in 2022 due to renovations taking place at Tom Lee Park. The 2022 festival will be saluting the country of Ghana. Each year the festival honors a specific foreign country and features many events like The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest and is part of the Memphis In May International Festival.

The full round one initial lineup also includes: Modest Mouse, DaBaby, Soccer Mommy, Trigger Hippy, Sue Foley, Kenny Brown, Dirty Honey, Sarkodie, Toad the Wet Sprocket, The Glorious Sons, Lindsey Buckingham, and Moneybagg Yo. Full lineup will be announced in February. You can purchase tickets now via Front Gate Tickets.