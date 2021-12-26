Maryland Born – Bronx Raised Rapper Kay Flock Arrested for Murder

HARLEM (CelebrityAccess) – Christmas came early for rapper Kay Flock as he was arrested on Christmas Eve’s eve for allegedly fatally shooting 24-year-old Oscar Hernandez outside of a Harlem barbershop on December 16th. One week after the shooting, 18-year-old Kay Flock, born Kevin Perez, walked into the 30th precinct and surrendered. At which time detectives charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The New York Daily News reports that Hernandez was sitting in a barber shop waiting to get a haircut when Perez walked by, opened the shop’s door, and asked Hernandez what he was looking at. Hernandez walked outside to confront Perez and an argument ensued. Police have told numerous media outlets that as the two men were walking away, Perez pulled a gun and shot Hernandez in the neck and back. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Morningside Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hernandez’s family released a statement that they believe it was a case of mistaken identity as the two men did not know one another. Police have reported they believe it may have been gang related. The wanted poster posted by the New York City Police Department states, “On December 16, 2021, at approximately 9:53am, the pictured individual also known as Kay Flock did discharge a 9mm firearm at the victim causing the victim’s demise in front of 1836 Amsterdam Avenue in New York, in the confines of the 30th precinct. The perpetrator has previous gun charges and should be considered armed and dangerous. The perpetrator is a known Thirdside Gang member”.

In response to his arrest, Perez’s attorney released a statement on behalf of the rapper. See full statement below.

The Maryland born but Bronx raised drill rapper was named Billboard’s “Rookie of the Month” in November 2021 and was signed to Capitol Records. His release, The D.O.A. Tape, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers albums chart. He was also featured on Lil Tjay’s “Not In The Mood,” which hit No. 63 on the Billboard Hot 100. He most recently performed at Rolling Loud New York and Meek Mill’s Madison Square Garden show.