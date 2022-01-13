Merlin Pacts With YouTube Music Licensing Platform Lickd

(CelebrityAccess) — Digital rights management company Merlin announced a multi-year deal with Lickd, a platform that provides music licensing for YouTube content creators.

The partnership will make music from tens of thousands of labels and hundreds of thousands of artists around the world available to Lickd’s content creators, generating new revenue streams for artists.

Lickd provides music from independent and major labels for pre-approved licensed use in YouTube videos via their proprietary Vouch software, which Lickd bills as the first automated solution of its kind.

Using Lickd’s phone-accessible platform, content creators can search for pre-cleared songs based with a variety of filters, including mood and genre, and offers a variety of licensing options suited to the size of individual channels, including tiered pricing for licenses that varies based on audience size.

“We’re delighted to partner with Lickd to power its platform and to give creators access to millions of songs from around the world. Our partnership will make the licensing process more streamlined for Merlin members,” said Charlie Lexton, COO of Merlin. “User-generated social video content is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the media and entertainment industries, and we’re thrilled to help keep our members’ music at the forefront.”

“We are over the moon to be working hand-in-hand with Merlin to ensure that creators have access to music from independents – an industry sector that is growing at an exponential rate. This partnership will not only offer opportunities for YouTubers and other content creators to expand their income, it will also put independents in a position where they can further maximize their revenue potential. It is a win-win for all,” added Lickd CEO Paul Sampson.