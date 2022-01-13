Guy Oseary Adds NFTs To His Management Repertoire

(Hypebot) — Music manager Guy Oseary, whose roster includes Madonna, U2 and Red Hot Chili Peppers is now also managing NFTs.

Oseary has added two NFT collections so far: World of Women and the wildly popular Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 ape avatar NFTs with different traits and attributes with a current minimum buy of about 71 ether or $267,000. Eminem, Jimmy Fallon, Steph Curry, and Snoop Dogg are all BAYC NFT owners.

World of Women, which has generated $120 million in trades since launching in July, is a collection of 10,000 illustrated NFTs that form a “community celebrating representation, inclusivity, and equal opportunities for all.”

What does an NFT manager do?

Oseary’s role as manager of both NFT collections includes chasing opportunities in film, television, music, gaming and consumer products, among other categories, as well as licensing pacts.

While Oseary’s work could benefit the creators who are paying him, it could also affect the value of the NFT and benefit or potentially hurt the owners who did not hire and are not paying for a manager.

“Even though NFT’s have become a multi-billion dollar business in 2021 for the artist community, females were a mere five percent of that,” Guy Oseary told Variety of his latest signing. “Yam and the World of Women team are leading the way to change that narrative. They built a community that is authentic, diverse, and one-of-a-kind. All of which directly translates through the magnificent artwork. Their core values of educating and empowering females in the art, technology, and NFT spaces are incredibly inspirational, and I’m looking forward to doing anything I can to further their message, influence, and reach.”

“I could not be more excited to start 2022 with this new chapter,” added Yam Karkai, creator of World of Women. “The World of Women team is thrilled to be working with Guy Oseary — his expertise is truly generational, and we cannot imagine a better partner to help maximize the project’s potential and achieve our goals. Everything we do begins and ends with our wonderfully supportive community and we’re so excited to bring the WoW collective to another level with Guy’s help, starting with the fully decentralized licensing rights.”

