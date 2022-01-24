Spider-Man: No Way Home Returns To The Top Of The Weekend Box Office

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sony’s presentation of Columbia Pictures’ Spider returned to the top of the weekend box office, dethroning last week’s champion, Scream and added an estimated $14.12 million from North American cinemas.

The weekend’s take helped Spider-Man: No Way Home to become the #6 top grossing film of all-time at the global box office, passing Jurassic World ($1.67 billion) and The Lion King ($1.66 billion). In all, the movie’s worldwide cume stands at $1.69 billion, including $970.1 million from overseas markets, according to data compiled by Comscore.

While it slid to second place, Paramount’s Scream, which debuted last week, still had a solid weekend, earning an estimated $12.4 million in North America and $10.2M from 54 markets including 4 new openings. The total international cume stands at $33.6M and $84.9 million worldwide.

The fifth installment in the venerable ‘Scream’ franchise, Scream is positioned as a relaunch of the series while also serving as a direct sequel to Scream 4. The film stars Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, and Jack Quaid, alongside Marley Shelton, Skeet Ulrich, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell, who reprise their roles from previous installments. The 2022 Scream is the first in the franchise not the helmed by famed horror director Wes Craven and was instead directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Universal’s “Sing 2” rounded out the top three, adding, $12.803M this weekend in 59 international territories and $18.513M worldwide. When combined with the North American cume of $128.412M the film now has a global cume to date of $241.211M.