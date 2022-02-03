John Legend, Kevin Lin From Twitch and Others Co-Found New NFT Platform – OurSong

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Another day, another NFT headline in the news.

OurSong, the newest NFT platform to be launched is co-founded by John Legend (multi-platinum selling artist and Voice coach), Kevin Lin (co-founder of Twitch), Matt Cheng (Founder of Cherubic Ventures) and Chris Lin (CEO of Taiwan music streaming service KKBOX). Legend is on the board and will hold the title of Chief Impact Officer.

As reported by MusicBusinessWorldwide, OurSong is the first mobile application from Our Happy Company, whose mission is “building blockchain technology for the creator economy”. As the company website states, “While many platforms require complicated and costly processes for NFT creation and ownership, OurSong does not require users to hold a separate cryptocurrency wallet outside the app and NFTs can be created, shared, or purchased for as little as a few dollars. It offers an easy-to-use mobile experience that makes NFT ownership, and the social and digital benefits that come with it, as simple as a few clicks on a phone.”

John Legend released a statement regarding his entry into the NFT world. “I helped found OurSong because I believe NFTs can change the way creators are discovered, improve how they serve their biggest fans, and reshape the industry as a whole.”

The company can offer creators, including musicians, artists and photographers, a more equitable way to generate digital creations, monetize their work, and build communities around them.

The OurSong mobile app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.