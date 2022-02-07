The Who Announces 2022 “The Who Hits Back!” Tour

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary rock band The Who have announced a brand new tour for 2022 titled, The Who Hits Back!. The North American tour stops promise to be another rock n’ roll knockout, bringing Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend back to the US after a two year hiatus.

The Who are hitting most of the cities they were set to play in 2020 with multiple new stops, including shows in New Orleans, LA at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on April 30, and a much-anticipated performance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on May 26. After a summer break, The Who will continue in the fall, including stops in Chicago, IL at United Center on October 12, and in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl on November 1.

Commenting on The Who Hits Back! Tour, Roger Daltrey says, “Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together – the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.”

The Live Nation produced tour’s itinerary is below.

SPRING

April 22 / Hard Rock Live / Hollywood, FL*

April 24 / VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena / Jacksonville, FL

April 27 / Amalie Arena / Tampa, FL

April 30 / New Orleans Jazz Festival*

May 3 / Moody Center / Austin, TX

May 5 / American Airlines Center / Dallas, TX

May 8 / the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion / The Woodlands, TX

May 10 / Paycom Center / Oklahoma City, OK

May 13 / FedExForum / Memphis, TN

May 15 / TQL Stadium / Cincinnati, OH

May 18 / TD Garden / Boston, MA

May 20 / Wells Fargo Center / Philadelphia, PA

May 23 / Capital One Arena / Washington, D.C.

May 26 / Madison Square Garden / New York City, NY

May 28 / Bethel Woods Center of the Arts / Bethel, NY

FALL

Oct 2 / Scotiabank Arena / Toronto, ON

Oct 4 / Little Caesars Arena / Detroit, MI

Oct 7 / UBS Arena / Belmont Park, NY

Oct 9 / Schottenstein Center / Columbus, OH

Oct 12 / United Center / Chicago, IL

Oct 14 / Enterprise Center / St. Louis, MO

Oct 17 / Ball Arena / Denver, CO

Oct 20 / Moda Center / Portland, OR

Oct 22 / Climate Pledge Arena / Seattle, WA

Oct 26 / Golden 1 Center / Sacramento, CA

Oct 28 / Honda Center / Anaheim, CA

Nov 1 / Hollywood Bowl / Los Angeles, CA

Nov 4 + 5 / Dolby Live at Park MGM / Las Vegas, NV