Famed Russian Rapper Oxxxymiron and AJR Cancel Russian Tour Stops Due to Ukrainian Invasion, Elton John Dedicates a Song, Celebrities Respond to the Headlines

(CelebrityAccess) – Famed Russian rapper Oxxxymiron (born Miron Fyodorov) has canceled his upcoming shows in Moscow and St. Petersburg after Russia’s attack on Ukraine. American pop-alt act, AJR have canceled their upcoming date, scheduled for October.

“We are sad to announce that we will be cancelling our upcoming show in Russia,” bwrote on social media. “Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country’s unprovoked and criminal behavior. Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine. At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info.”

Oxxxymiron announced via his Instagram account that he is postponing “six of my major gigs in Moscow and Saint Petersburg indefinity … specifically against the war Russia has escalated against the people of Ukraine.” He continued, “I think that this is a disaster and a crime.”

“I can’t entertain you while Russian missiles fall on Ukraine, while Kyiv residents are forced to hide in the basements and subway, and while people are dying.” ~ Oxxxymiron

Global phenomenon, Elton John made his opinion known Friday night from New Jersey’s Prudential Center stage. John took a moment to address the crowd, saying he’d like to dedicate his 1974 hit “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” to “the people of Ukraine”. He didn’t hold back on his feelings for current Russian President, Vladimir Putin, “some people are appalling, aren’t they? Absolutely appalling. There is no justification for this. Little bastard, I hate him. Here we go.”

Celebrities all around the world have taken to their social media accounts to comment on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Here are some examples:

Author Stephen King: “What most of us learned as kids on the playground: You don’t stand by while a big kid beats up a little kid. You might take a punch or two making the big kid stop, but that’s the right thing to do.”

Hillary Clinton: “I am praying for the people of Ukraine. The world will hold Russia and Putin accountable for the human suffering and destruction this unjustified and unprovoked war will bring.”