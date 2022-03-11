Sarah Jones Appointed General Manager at Songkick

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Group (WMG)-owned platform Songkick has promoted Sarah Jones to General Manager. Jones will report to the President of Media, Benjamin Blank from the London-based office.

Jones will succeed Bill Ashton, who is leaving WMG this month (March). Ashton has been with WMG for over 10 years, working in senior positions before joining Songkick. Jones joined Songkick in 2018 as a Commercial Director, before being promoted to Vice President, Commercial in 2021. Previously, she worked at the BBC for 14 years, where she headed up partnerships with its video and podcast portfolios.

Per media release, Jones said: “I’m elated to have the opportunity to take up this role at Songkick. After a long hiatus, live music is finally back in a big way and we’re already seeing a 50% increase in fans indicating their intent to attend concerts, in comparison to pre-Covid times. Our teams are more ready than ever before to support fans and artists, wherever they are in the world, as they venture back to the live music experience once again.”

Jones will oversee the launch of Songkick Campaigns, a new marketing service that allows for direct fan messaging. Songkick has more than 19 million users worldwide.