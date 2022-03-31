Eric Church Fans Get Cranky After He Cancels A Show To Watch The Final 4

SAN ANTONIO (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Eric Church sparked a backlash from his fans after canceling a concert so that he could watch North Carolina and Duke face off in a final four basketball game.

In an email sent to ticketholders, Church broke the news to fans that the concert at San Antonio’s AT&T Center was canceled, stating that it was the “most selfish” thing he’s ever done.

“This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked The Choir [Church’s fanbase] to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community,” Church wrote in his message to fans. “However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance.”

To be fair, for college basketball fans, UNC and Duke are historic rivals, and the two teams will be competing against one another fir the first time in NCAA Final Four history, making it officially, a pretty big game.

However, that didn’t sit well with some of Church’s fans, who felt jilted by the sudden cancellation.

“I won’t waste my money again on tickets to Eric Church again,” one fan wrote on social media. “I can’t believe he did this to his fans.”

Others called him a “clown” for choosing to watch the game instead of living up to his commitment to perform.

“$800 airfare for two from Miami to Austin, $950 car rental, $500/night hotel on the river in San Antonio, $2000 for 2 front row tickets (second time) all for naught. I hope North Carolina wins for your sake. I’m beyond disappointed. Damn bro,” user @Raymond64369131 wrote in Twitter.