The ASM Global-Managed Darwin Convention Centre Wins Australian Tourism Award

DARWIN (Northern Territory) — Darwin Convention Centre, the ASM Global-managed anchor of the Darwin Waterfront Precinct that’s become one of Australia’s most popular tourist destinations, has been lauded as the nation’s Business Events Venue in the Australian Tourism Awards.

First established by the federal government in 1985, the Australian Tourism Awards and are intended to recognize and promote excellence in tourism the nation’s touring industry.

“Despite conditions that disrupted major conventions across Australia, we worked closely with ASM Global facilities management to enable significant refurbishments to the centre. And in periods of reopening, where border and capacity restrictions were enforced, we were able to win the confidence of the local government health department by demonstrating the adoption of VenueShield, ASM Global’s proactive response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We also worked with businesses and the community to stage safe and vibrant local events contributing to the early recovery process.” Harvey Lister, ASM Global chairman and CEO of ASM Global Asia-Pacific.

While many Australian facilities were forced to close during the pandemic, the DCC reported hosting a record number of delegates for the 2021 Northern Australia Food Futures Conference in May, the General Practice Training and Education Conference in September and Compass 2021 in November.

With some 23,000 square meters of space that includes a 1,200-seat tiered auditorium that can be divided in two, 4,000 square meters of exhibition space that can be divided into three column-free halls, the venue has developed a reputation as one of Australia’s leading public events facilities.

Upcoming events on the calendar for DCC include the Northern Territory Cattlemen’s Conference in March, the 9th Annual Northern Australia Defence Summit in April, the 2022 Fertilizer Australia Conference in June and the International Foster Care Conference in September.