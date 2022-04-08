TikTok’s Music Marketing Trends To Watch Out For In 2022

(Hypebot) — In order to market your music successfully on TikTok, it’s important to be aware of the current trends. Luckily Dotted Music Blog has listed them below.

By Frederic Sahyouni from the Dotted Music Blog.

The year 2022 promises to be an exciting one for the music industry especially how it’s reflected in streaming and social media platforms. Let’s unpack a hefty report from the music research and analytics platform Viberate, which used over a trillion data points across multiple channels for their research.

Short Videos are here to stay and TikTok is king

Move over SoundCloud: TikTok was the most visited site in 2021, and now seems to be the platform of choice for emerging artists looking to go viral. The social media giant will serve as a launchpad for many artists, hoping to capture their 15 seconds of internet fame by blending short snippets of their songs with entertaining videos.

For artists, this will mean creating more video content in the form of short videos that can be uploaded to TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. Although video content creation can be time-consuming, uploading cross-platform will allow artists to cover a broader net in terms of their following.

Genre fluidity and non-English music on the rise

With Korean group BTS dominating many channels showcasing K-Pop’s international appeal, along with Latin genres, Reggaeton in particular, seeing continued growth, we’ll likely be hearing more songs making it to the mainstream in languages other than English.

Similarly, according to the report, bending and blending genres is a growing trend that will likely keep seeing growth over the next year. If artists are boxed into one genre, there’s no better time than now to reach out to other artists to collaborate and cross over into other genres. In other words, rock bands should look to get their songs remixed by EDM producers, and Spanish-speaking singers can look to lend their vocals for hip hop acts.

Hip Hop & K-Pop on Streaming, Electronic at Festivals

Both Hip Hop and K-Pop keep dominating streaming platforms, but are all but ignored on radio. This could be in part due to demographics of radio listeners versus streaming platforms, but with streaming still growing, radio will have to keep up eventually by being more open with these genres.

On the festival side, with live music finally making its long-awaited post-pandemic comeback, with 34% of festivals being electronic music ones.

1% on top, just like in real life

The data seems to point that only the top 1% of artists dominate over the social media and music platforms with the top 500 artists getting the bulk of engagement and growth. This is also in line with the vast majority of artists on Spotify editorial playlists being signed to major labels.

For emerging artists looking to grow, niche might be the way to go. To go about this, artists should find out what their followers like beyond their music. This can be TV shows, podcasts, aesthetics, fungi, it doesn’t matter. It’s important to start small, and build from there, focusing on growing a following on social media rather than just hoping to make it on a big Spotify playlist.

By Frederic Sahyouni. Frederic is COO and Head Copywriter at the Dotted Music Marketing Agency and Editor of the Dotted Music Blog.