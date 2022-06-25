UMG’s Spinefarm Promotes Lailah O’Donnell to Worldwide Head of Publicity

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Spinefarm Music Group (SMG), housed within Universal Music Group (UMG), announced Friday (June 24) that they’ve promoted Lailah O’Donnell from Senior Publicity Manager to Worldwide Head of Publicity.

The London-based O’Donnell will report to NYC- based Spinefarm General Manager (GM) Jonas Nachsin. O’Donnell will be responsible for “developing and communicating PR strategy worldwide for both artists and label, as well as continuing to establish strong relations between artists, management, and partners.”

Nachsin said to Musicweek.com: “We are proud to promote Lailah to this newly named position. Lailah has been a major contributor to the growing story of Spinefarm and its artists, and we look forward to her taking on this larger role moving ahead.”

O’Donnell has worked for Spinefarm since 2012, starting as a UK press officer. She currently represents label acts such as Bullet For My Valentine, Atreyu, Sleep Token, and Dead Poet Society, in addition to UMG affiliates Ghost, Death From Above 1979, Rammstein, and Rise Against.

She added: “I am very proud to work with my Spinefarm colleagues across the globe; I’ve seen the label grow from home for niche metal to a broad-reaching rock label. Today we collaborate with the very best acts from the world of metal while also supporting emerging and established rock acts such as the recent signing, Hastings’ Kid Kapichi. Music promotions are ever-evolving; under my new role, I’ll work to keep us abreast of those challenges in a global arena with creativity and enthusiasm.”

SMG works with major and developing artists across three distinct labels: Spinefarm, Candlelight, and Snakefarm.