Continuously Updated* Lizzo, Live Nation, OVG, Rage Against the Machine and More Pledge Money and Resources in Wake of Roe V. Wade Being Overturned

(CelebrityAccess) – In the wake of the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision to overturn the 1973 Roe V. Wade ruling, music companies and artists are jumping into the fight.

Lizzo – Lizzo must be talking to her best friend forever (BFF) – Harry Styles – as she’s taking a page out of his book and, alongside Live Nation (LN), has pledged $1 million of her upcoming tour revenue to Planned Parenthood.

The fall-out from the Roe v. Wade overturn by the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) has polarized this country, and none feel it more than the entertainment industry, whose majority leans to the liberal side.

Lizzo announced Friday (June 24) that she will continue to fight the good fight and donate $500,000 of her upcoming “Special Tour” money directly to Planned Parenthood. LN, the tour’s promoter, is matching that total dollar for dollar, making for a $1 million donation.

I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) June 24, 2022

Live Nation (LN) – LN is leading the charge and displaying authentic leadership as this is the second donation by the Michael Rapino-led goliath in two months. In May, it teamed with Styles for gun violence prevention, with Styles pledging $1M in tour revenue and LN matching that. Rapino posted a strong message on his personal Instagram that leaves NO room to question where he and his company’s thoughts are on this issue. LN has pledged to cover travel costs for employees to access the care they need outside of their respective states, promises to bail out anyone arrested for protesting peacefully and is teaming up with Lizzo on matching donations.

Patagonia, Inc. – Patagonia Inc. said they would provide bail for employees who are arrested while protesting after the US Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion. The benefit covers full and part-time workers who “peacefully protest for reproductive justice,” Patagonia told employees Friday as reported by Bloomberg. The outdoor apparel company also pledged to pay for travel, lodging and food for staff on its health-care plans who need to seek abortion procedures.

Oak View Group – A Southern California-based investment firm specializing in the sports and entertainment industries pledge to cover travel costs for their female employees to access care outside of their respective states.

Rage Against the Machine (RATM) – RATM will donate $475,000 to reproductive rights groups in Wisconsin and Illinois, the band announced via social media on Friday (June 24).

Block, Inc. / Tidal – Though the parent company of Tidal was already offering travel benefits for U.S. employees in certain states who were forced to travel over 100 miles to receive an abortion, starting July 1 Block will extend those benefits to employees residing anywhere in the US, including abortion services.

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) – CAA already covered abortion expenses under its medical plan for employees. But in May, after the draft SCOTUS ruling leaked, the agency added a provision to cover expenses for relevant travel for any employee who needed to travel to procure an abortion, according to a CAA spokesperson to Billboard.

UTA: A UTA spokesperson confirmed to Billboard that in May, after a draft of the Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked, CEO Jeremy Zimmer sent a memo to staff stating that the agency “will reimburse our colleagues for travel expenses related to receiving women’s reproductive health services that are not accessible in their state of residence.” At the time, the agency also noted that “in the coming weeks” it would “be providing educational resources, programming, and opportunities for discussion” on the matter.

Sony Music Group: Prior to the official announcement of the Supreme Court’s decision, Sony Music reaffirmed to employees that the company provides comprehensive care, including reimbursement for travel if required for access to healthcare services, including women’s reproductive healthcare and gender-affirming care.

Warner Music Group (WMG): A memo sent by WMG leadership to US employees on Friday obtained by Billboard states that the company believes “all women have the right to control their reproductive health, and that includes access to health services enabling them to exercise that right, no matter where they live” and is “committed to taking the appropriate steps to provide practical support to our people who need access to health services,” though no specific policy was announced. The memo also said WMG is supporting the Center For Reproductive Rights and will match employee donations to the organization through July 31.

Walt Disney Company: The House of Mouse has a large number of employees in Florida, where a 15-week ban on abortion was already slated to go into effect on July 1 (abortions are currently legal up to the 24th week). According to Forbes, an internal memo released Friday, Disney said it has “processes in place so that an employee who may be unable to access care in one location has affordable coverage for receiving similar levels of care in another location.” In addition to family planning (including “pregnancy-related decisions”), the benefit covers medical situations related to cancer treatments, transplants and rare disease treatment.

William Morris Agenyc / Endeavor: A WME spokesperson confirmed to that on Friday, the agency provided resources and background on the abortion issue to employees and clients, including an assurance that parent company Endeavor “is committed to ensuring our employees have access to safe and legal reproductive care,” according to documents obtained by Billboard. “We have confirmed that our insurance provider, Aetna, will continue to cover abortions, and the cost of travel for out-of-state care if it is not an option in their home state will not be at the cost of the employee.”

JP Morgan / Levi Strauss / Match Group / Salesforce / Citigroup / Microsoft: These three companies told staff they would cover employee travel expenses for abortions in light of the Roe V. Wade decision, as reported by The Guardian.

Uber: Uber’s US insurance plans already cover reproductive health benefits, including abortion and travel expenses to healthcare. They will now reimburse any drivers sued under state law for providing transportation to a clinic through the app, according to UBER to CNN.com.

Meta: The tech giant intends to offer travel expense reimbursement “to the extent permitted by law” for employees seeking out-of-state health care and reproductive services, according to a spokesperson. “We are in the process of assessing how best to do so given the legal complexities involved,” the Meta (FB) spokesperson said in a statement.

NETFLIX: The streaming company offers travel reimbursement coverage for US full-time employees and their dependents who need to travel for healthcare treatments including abortions and gender-affirming care, a Netflix spokesperson told CNN. The company provides a lifetime allowance of $10,000 per employees (or their dependents) per service.