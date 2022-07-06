Rehegoo Music Group Partners With Music Streaming Tech Tuned Global to Launch ‘Music For Spaces’

(CelebrityAccess) – Global music service provider Rehegoo Music Group has partnered with music streaming technology specialist Tuned Global launching a streaming service to provide background music for businesses.

Rehegoo’s new streaming service, Music for Spaces, is designed for businesses that play music in their common areas (gyms, retail stores, supermarkets). It boasts an extensive library of fully licensed, curated mood-based playlists and personalized recommendations based on a user’s music preferences.

Using Tuned Global’s streaming app, the new service will offer a yearly subscription that provides regularly refreshed music, fully licensed for public performance in a variety of business scenarios. The service is designed to help businesses engage with their audiences and increase sales, as well as remove concerns surrounding music licensing.

Rehegoo currently has approximately 130,000 fully-licensed tracks, including many from its catalog, with Tuned Global providing the app’s backend services.

Marco Rinaldo, founder, and CEO, of Rehegoo, said: “Our new streaming services are designed to take the hassle out of music licensing for businesses and creators while providing a platform for the next generation of music talent to get their music heard by a global audience. We want to provide businesses with a simple solution to using music freely in their space – to create the right mood, bring their brand to life, and drive results.”

Rehegoo has also launched its Music For Content e-commerce platform, which provides a library of high-quality songs for content creators. Rehegoo is currently working with Timberland, New Balance, and Damiani to provide in-store music solutions for their retail destinations.