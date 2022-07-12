Andrew Ludwick Promoted To VP Of Business Development At Warner Chappell Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music announced the promotion of Andrew Ludwick to the post of Vice President of Business Development at the music publishing company.

In his new role, Ludwick will work directly with WCM’s technology partners and outside counsel in the digital arena, serving as commercial lead with an eye towards completing licensing deals.

He will also partner with WCM’s Finance, Administration, and Operations teams to help drive efficiency across the digital supply chain.

In his new role, Ludwick will report to WCM’s Senior Vice President of Global Digital, Natalie Madaj.

“I started my career in music as an intern at Warner Records and got to where I am today by leaning into challenging business cases and seeking solutions. I’m deeply grateful that Warner Music Group and Warner Chappell value innovation and career growth, and I’m also very thankful for the mentorship that I’ve received along the way. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Natalie and our co-chairs to expand our strategy and unlock even more revenue opportunities for our songwriters.”

“Andrew is a natural leader and collaborator and has been instrumental in securing highly impactful digital deals across a variety of markets and verticals. He’s tuned in to the latest technologies impacting our industry, and I know he’ll continue to find innovative ways to amplify our global catalog as he takes on this exciting role.”

Ludwick has been on the Warner Music team for almost a decade, starting at Warner Records before transitioning to WMG’s sync division where he oversaw licensing for emerging media.

More recently, he served a tenure as Director of Digital Innovation at WCM, collaborating on deals with major technology partners such as Peloton, Snap, and TikTok.

Ludwick is a founding member of WMG’s West Coast LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group and currently serves as a WMG mentor for the Techstars Music Accelerator program. He graduated summa cum laude from Emerson College and is an MBA candidate at UCLA Anderson’s Graduate School of Management.