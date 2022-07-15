Delfonics Lead Singer, William “Poogie” Hart Dead at 77

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) – William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer of the legendary Philadelphia soul act the Delfonics, has died. His son Hadi confirmed the news to TMZ. According to the report, Hart was taken to Philadelphia’s Temple University Hospital after suffering breathing difficulties and died Thursday (July 14) due to complications from surgery. He was 77.

Powered by Hart’s sweet falsetto, the Delfonics were one of the leaders of Philadelphia’s vibrant soul scene of the early 1970s, with hits like the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time,” (later covered by New Kids on the Block) “La-La Means I Love You” and many others. They were introduced to later generations by Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 film Jackie Brown.

They signed with local Cameo-Parkway Records and released a number of singles on that label and on small MoonShot Records, none of which received much attention outside of Philadelphia. The group was one of many that worked with legendary writer-producer Thom Bell, whose smooth, heavily orchestrated arrangements created a new genre of soul music that dominated radio in the era (Stylistics, The Spinners).

The group, originally called the Orphonics, was co-founded by Hart with his brother Wilbert. The two were later joined by singers Randy Cain and Major Harris. Their debut album, La La Means I Love You, was released in 1968 and not only featured the group’s first hit in the title track, but also the songs “Break Your Promise” and “I’m sorry.”