Award Winning Musician and Producer Raphael Saadiq Named as New Executive Music Producer for Marvel

ORLANDO, FL (CelebrityAccess) – Esteemed, award-winning musical phenom Raphael Saadiq is tackling a new role as executive music producer on Marvel’s newest series, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

The series stems from a Marvel comic book of the same name and follows 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette (Moon Girl) and her beloved T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, and their adventures in New York City.

“I am proud to be working with Disney Branded Television on this groundbreaking new series featuring a female African American Marvel Super Hero, who is smart, funny, compassionate, and a born leader,” Saadiq shared in the featurette. “I look forward to helping the creative team bring the show to life through music.”

Saadiq will now head up the songwriting and musical underscore “that reflects the many cultures and communities of New York City.” He added, “There’s many genres of music in this show because New York City is a multicultural city with so many different things happening. It lends itself to so many different styles of classical, jazz, fusion, funk, hip-hop…”

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is executive produced by actor Laurence Fishburne who enlisted Saadiq for the role when they met at a Los Angeles record store.

Saadiq’s previous on-screen scoring gigs have included The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Insecure, and most recently, Genius: Aretha.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is slated to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ in 2023