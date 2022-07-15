Lil Wayne’s Lil Weezyana Fest Set to Return to New Orleans in 2022 With Moneybagg Yo, Babyface Ray, and More

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) – After a three-year hiatus, Lil Weezyana Fest, spearheaded by Hip-Hop veteran Lil Wayne is set to return this year in his hometown of New Orleans with all new performers.

The Live Nation Urban presented Weezyana Fest is scheduled for August 27 and will be held at Champion’s Square. This year’s roster includes stars Coi Leray, Moneybagg Yo, Babyface Ray, Rob 49, and more. Additional surprise guests are TBA and Weezy himself will be taking the stage.

President of Young Money, Mack Maine said in a statement: “New Orleans birthed us and we can travel and hit the stage anywhere in the world, but there’s no place like home! As always, we will be honoring the many lives lost in Hurricane Katrina as this year marks the 17th anniversary. Wayne is excited to get back home as this one will be one you won’t want to miss!”

The last edition of the festival happened in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. That lineup included Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, Trey Songz, Kash Doll, Saweetie, and more. Past festivals have included Gucci Mane, Master P, Big Freedia, and a host of others with surprise guests including Drake, Nicki Minaj, and more.

Lil Weezyana Fest serves as an annual homecoming for Wayne as he also gives back to the community. This year, 50 cents of every ticket sold from the event will be donated to support educational initiatives for the youth of NOLA.

Tickets are available everywhere as of today (July 15) via Live Nation.