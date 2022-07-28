Rapper JayDaYoungan Shot To Death In Bogalusa

BOGALUSA, La. (CelebrityAccess) — A double shooting left rising rapper JayDaYoungan dead and another injured in Bogalusa on Wednesday night, according to the Bogalusa Police Department.

Law enforcement officials identified the victim in the shooting as 24-year-old Javorius Scott, who performs as JayDaYoungan, and close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr. Police said that Javorius died of injuries sustained in the shooting while Kenyatta was transported to a local medical facility and is in stable condition.

Police said the shooting occurred around 5:50 p.m. and may be related to a second shooting that took place nearby after the first shooting. In the second incident, a vehicle was damaged by gunfire but none of the occupants were injured, police said.

During his short career, Scott released the mixtapes Forever 23 in 2018 and Endless Pain the following year. He released his debut album Misunderstood in 2019 and scored a charting hit with “23 Island” which was certified platinum.