Metropolis Records Founder Dave Heckman Dies

Indie label Metropolis Records announced the passing of founder and label owner, Dave Heckman.

A cause of death was not provided for Heckman, who Metropolis said passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 29th.

A graduate of Penn State with an MBA from Temple University, Heckman and his wife Gail opened their first music venture, music retailer Digital Underground in Philadelphia in 1991.

He quickly made a name for himself in Philadelphia, importing Industrial and Darkwave rarities from Europe for local audiences.

In 1993, he launched Metropolis Records focused on electronic music that would become a key component of promoting and distributing underground electronic music in North America.

The label’s roster included artists such as Juno Reactor, KMFDM, Skinny Puppy, Babyland, Lords of Acid, Front 242, and Front Line Assembly, among numerous others.

According to a statement from Metropolis, the lael will continue operations, guided by the current team led by Gail Heckman.

“Dave was so much more than Metropolis. He was a mentor, a friend, a confidant, a father figure. We will miss him immeasurably,” the statement added.

Heckman is survived by his wife Gail, and their two children, Colin and Nina.