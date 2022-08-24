Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces The Lineup For Out Of The Park

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announced the lineup for its “Out of the Park” nighttime and post festival shows.

Developed in partnership with local concert venues, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announced concerts by Marcus Mumford, Bonny Light Horseman, Antibalas, Aoife O’Donovan, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Moonalice, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, and Waco Brothers & Bob Schneider with the Hazel Dickens documentary.

Venues hosting HSB’s Out of the Park shows for 2022 include The Sweetwater Music Hall, Little Saint, The Fillmore, Alcatraz Theatre, the Palace of Fine arts, and the Chapel.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass also announced the third round of artists for the lineup for the main event, which takes place in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park from September 30-October 2, with performances from Bonny Light Horseman, Rhiannon Giddens w/ Francesco Turrisi, Waxahatchee, Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart, Danielle Ponder, Ismay, Jay Som, Amythyst Kiah, Aoife O’Donovan, and Rainbow Girls added to the slate.

For 2022, the festival will continue their partnership with Bay Area non-profit Music in Schools Today (MUST), with all participating venues donating $1.00 from each ticket sale for “Out of the Park” shows to the cause.

MUST develops and delivers music education programs that increase student academic achievement and emotional well-being. To date, they have provided music classes to over half a million underserved children – over 51,000 through their annual instrument donation program and another 3,000 through artist-led residencies.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass’ Out Of The Park Schedule:

9/30 Sweetwater Music Hall-The Waco Brothers & Bob Schneider and Hazel Dickens Documentary screening

9/30 Little Saint-Aoife O’Donovan

10/1 Sweetwater Music Hall-Antibalas

10/1 Little Saint-Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

10/1 The Fillmore-Marcus Mumford w/ Danielle Ponder

10/1 Alcatraz Theatre-Hyde St. Studios 40th Anniversary F: Jimmie Dale Gilmore

10/2 Palace of Fine Arts-Bonny Light Horseman

10/4 The Chapel-Moonalice and “Summer of Soul” screening