RALEIGH, NC (CelebrityAccess) — Farm Aid announced that the 2021 edition of its music, food, and farm festival is fully sold out.

Set for September 24th at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Farm Aid ’22 will feature performances by Willie Nelson & Family, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, and Margo Price, as well as Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid.

“We’re honored that North Carolina has embraced Farm Aid in this way, and we’re excited to connect with people across the Southeast who value the power of music to bring us together, appreciate delicious family farm food and — most of all — support family farmers,” said Carolyn Mugar, executive director of Farm Aid. “We’re also fortunate to continue our collaborations with Circle and SiriusXM to bring the Farm Aid festival to those not able to join us in Raleigh.”

For fans who can’t make it to Raleigh this year, Circle plans to broadcast the festival on television, starting at 7 p.m. ET, with live and prerecorded segments and stream the festival throughout the day, starting with a press event at 11 a.m.

Streaming platforms include Roku, DISH, Samsung TV Plus, Peacock, VIZIO SmartCast, Tubi, and Redbox, among others.said