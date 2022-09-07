Elvis Costello, Steve Earle, The Travelin’ McCourys Join The Lineup For Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Hardly Strictly Bluegrass revealed the next round of performers for the festival’s 2022 return to San Francisco, CA’s Golden Gate Park with Elvis Costello, Steve Earle & The Dukes, and The Travelin’ McCourys joining the bill.

Organizers for the three-day free music festival, which is set for September 30-October 2nd, also announced the addition of Bob Schneider, MoonAlice, Cymande, Arooj Aftab, Cedric Watson, Alison Brown, and Jim Lauderdale to the bill for 2022.

In addition to his headlining performance, Costello is slated to perform “Elvis Sings Hunter-Garcia,” a benefit for Prader-Willi Homes Of California.

The rare, intimate concert will honor the songwriting of Grateful Dead contributor Robert Hunter and the band’s late guitarist, Jerry Garcia and will take place on September 30 at The Great American Music Hall.

There will be two shows, at 7pm & 10pm, with tickets available starting at 10am today. For more information, please visit GAMH or Prader-Willi Homes.