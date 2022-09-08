Chris Tomlin & Erica Campbell To Host The 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Gospel Music Association announced that Erica Campbell and Chris Tomlin will host the 53rd annual GMA Dove Awards when they take place in person this year at Nashville’s Allen Arena on October 18th.

“So honored to be a part of Christian and Gospel music‘s biggest night,” says Erica Campbell. “Let’s bring healing to this broken world, and encourage us all in the process to keep sharing the gospel! I’m so excited to host this year’s Dove Awards alongside Chris Tomlin. This is going to be great!”

“What an honor it is to co-host this years Dove Awards alongside Erica Campbell,” shared Chris. “I have been fortunate enough to attend the Doves for many years and each time I am reminded of the power of a song. I have always said songs are like arrows out of a bow…. you never know how far they will go, how far they will reach, and how God is going to use them and I’m so excited to have the opportunity to celebrate not only the incredible artists, but also all the writers, producers, musicians, and teams that work passionately to create something that truly has an eternal impact.”

Campbell is one half of the gospel duo Mary Mary, as well as a television personality and host of the nationally syndicated radio show Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell. She is no stranger to music awards shows and has an impressive collection of awards to her name, including five Grammys, 16 Stellar Awards, three NAACP Image Awards, two American Music Awards, four Soul Train Awards and 13 Dove Awards.

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Chris Tomlin is one of the most popular Christian music artists of his generation, 12 million in album sales and 5.6 billion career streams on the strength of 17 #1 singles. Over the course of his career, Tomlin has earned a Grammy, three Billboard Music Awards and 27 Dove Awards.

The 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards are produced by the Gospel Music Association. Jackie Patillo and Justin Fratt serve as showrunners and executive producers, alongside Curtis Stoneberger and Paul Wright as producers. Russell E. Hall returns as director, Michael Nolan as scriptwriter, Scott Moore and Go Live Productions as production manager.

This year’s Dove Awards will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN app, Friday, October 21st, 2022 at 8:00p.m. ET and 10:00p.m. ET, with an encore presentation on October 28th, 2022 at 8:00p.m. ET and 10:00p.m. ET.