Comic David A. Arnold Dies Unexpected At 54

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — David A. Arnold, a stand-up comic and showrunner who created the successful Nickelodeon series “That Girl Lay Lay” died on Wednesday. He was 54.

In a statement provided to the media, his family confirmed Arnold’ passing, noting that he died peacefully but unexpectedly at home due to natural causes.

Arnold’s death was also unexpected by the industry and he was booked for numerous dates this fall as part of his “Pace Ya Self” tour, including a run of shows at the Stress Factory Comedy Club in New Brunswick, NJ this September, as well as the Buckhead Theater in Atlanta on October 1st, Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville on October 2nd, and the Fillmore Philadelphia on October 21st, among others.

He got his start as a standup comic in 1997, performing at live events such as the Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, as well as on television programming such as Def Jam Comedy, Jamie Foxx Presents Laffapalooza.

Arnold also lent his comedy talents as a writer to television projects such as the Netflix revival “Fuller House” as well as episodes of “Tyle Perry’s House of Pain,” “Bigger,” and “The Rick Smiley Show.”

He served as the showrunner for “That Girl Lay Lay” a Nickelodeon series about a teenage girl who brings a digital avatar to life. The show debuted in September 2021 and was recently renewed for a second season.

He was also featured in multiple Netflix specials, including “Fat Ballerina” in 2019 and “It Ain’t For The Weak,” which debuted on the streaming platform in July.