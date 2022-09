(Hypebot) — How is COVID still affecting live music? Has touring rebounded yet? How has it changed? Are there too many artists playing too many shows?

These are questions that every musician who plays live shows needs answered,

Agent Indie/Alternative Trey Many of Wasserman Music joins Michael Brandvold and Jay Gilbert on the Music Biz Weekly Podcast to explore these questions and more.

Many’s clients include Death Cab for Cutie, Lord Huron, Beach House, serpentwithfeet, and more.