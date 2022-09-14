Enchant Partners With Resorts World Las Vegas For Major Holiday Light Attraction

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Christmas light experience producers Enchant are teaming up with Resorts World Las Vegas to bring a special edition of the holiday event to Las Vegas Boulevard this winter.

Billed as Enchant on the Strip, the spectacle will feature more than 4 million outdoor lights in an area that spans more than ten acres across Resorts World Las Vegas property. The attraction will include a walk-thru light maze experience and a 100-foot-tall holiday tree as well as ice skating, live entertainment, Santa visits, interactive games and a holiday marketplace featuring local artisans.

Food and beverage options will be available as well, sourced from Resort World’s restaurants.

“We’re thrilled that Resorts World Las Vegas will be home to Enchant this season as we bring our brand of holiday excitement to the Strip for the very first time,” said Kevin Johnston, founder and CEO of Enchant. “We plan to become an annual tradition. Christmas in Vegas is never going to be the same, and we look forward to hosting thousands of guests visiting ‘Enchant on the Strip.’”

“Bringing Enchant to Resorts World allows us to offer a fun holiday experience for our guests and locals alike,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. “With our spectacular lineup of live entertainment and unmatched hospitality, this exciting partnership will make our property the place to be this holiday season.”

Tickets for “Enchant on the Strip” will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 15. and the attraction will run from Thursday, Nov. 19th to January 1st.