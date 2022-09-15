Round Hill Acquires Music Royalty Interests of Producer Bruce Fairbairn

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Round Hill Music has acquired the music royalty interests, including producer royalties and neighboring rights, of legendary producer Bruce Fairbairn. Fairbairn was a Canadian musician and record producer from Vancouver.

His most successful productions are Slippery When Wet and New Jersey by Bon Jovi, Permanent Vacation, Pump, and Get a Grip by Aerosmith, The Razors Edge by AC/DC, and Balance by Van Halen, each of which sold at least three million copies.

He was originally a trumpet player, then started a career as a record producer for Canadian rock band Prism.

Fairbairn won the Canadian music industry Producer of the Year Juno Award three times.

He produced albums for many well-known international artists such as Loverboy, Poison, Scorpions, and more. The famed producer passed away in 1999.

Round Hill’s deal for Fairbairn’s music royalty interests follows the news in March that Round Hill struck a deal with Herman Rarebell, to buy his writer’s share of publishing, neighbouring rights, and master royalty income.

Best known as the original drummer in German rock band The Scorpions, Round Hill says that Herman Rarebell played a major part in the success of the band’s first 11 albums with his songwriting.

The Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited (RHMFL) also acquired what it called “a significant majority of the rights” to legendary American rock band Alice In Chains, from the band’s members Jerry Cantrell, Sean Kinney, Mike Inez and their current singer William Duvall.

In February, Round Hill’s publicly-traded UK fund announced that it had acquired over 5,600 songs since July, paying an average multiple of 17.9x.

Adam Mott, A&R for Round Hill Music, said: “Working with Julie Fairbairn and Paul Silveira (of Armoury Studio, Vancouver) on this deal has been a dream come true.

“As a young kid, growing up in Canada, I revered Bruce. It has been an honor working alongside with Julie and Paul on such an amazing Canadian Icon.”

Julie Fairbairn said: “This sale of royalties cements Bruce’s legacy as a famed rock and roll producer in the 80’s and 90’s. It’s a tribute to the longevity of classic rock, including iconic albums from Aerosmith, Van Halen, KISS, and The Cranberries among others. Together with the Fairbairn family we anticipate others happily listening to this legendary music catalogue, in the years to come”.