Lev Feldman Launches The Jazz Detective

(CelebrityAccess) — Noted producer, label exec, and music historian Zev Feldman is launching a brand-new archival record label, The Jazz Detective.

Launched as an imprint of Feldman’s Deep Digs Music Group, itself a joint venture with Spanish label Elemental Music, The Jazz Detective will focus on rare and previously unreleased archival jazz music.

The new label kicks off with the release of two deluxe limited edition double-LP volumes: Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse (1963-64) and (1965-66), featuring previously unreleased performances by the legendary jazz pianist Ahmed Jamal.

“Deep Digs Music Group is a new archival record company that embodies my love and care for archival music around a variety of different genres. Jazz, to no surprise, is an enormous part of the fabric of the company, and the newly formed Jazz Detective imprint will focus on releasing previously unissued jazz treasures,” Feldman told Jazz In Europe.

The new albums will debut on Record Store Day (Nov. 25th) and will be available as Two-CD sets and for digital download on December 2nd.

