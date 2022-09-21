Influence Media Partners Acquire Hip-Hop Star Future’s Publishing Catalog

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Influence Media Partners announced Tuesday (September 20) that the company had acquired Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist Future’s publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020, which spans 612 songs, including numerous chart-topping titles with frequent collaborator Drake (“Life Is Good,” “Jumpman”) as well as artists like Kendrick Lamar (“King’s Dead”), Rihanna (“Selfish”), The Weeknd (“Low Life”) and his solo hit “Mask Off.” The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The catalog marks Influence Media’s latest eight-figure acquisition. It builds on the company’s commitment to investing in modern evergreens and cementing hip-hop and R&B’s high value in the music rights marketplace.

As Influence Media Partner and Founding Advisor Rene McLean stated, “Future is a cultural icon. He continues to be a blueprint for impact and success in the music industry and has reinvented music in ways no one has ever expected. It is rare to find someone who moves music and culture simultaneously with his distinct vocal and melodic style. His prolific career and continued popularity more than 15 years into the game is a testament to his undeniable influence on the contemporary music and culture landscape. We’re honored to be partnered with him.”

Future added, “I put everything into my music, and I wanted to ensure these were in good hands as I thought about the next chapter of these songs. I’m proud to partner up with Rene and the Influence Media team and signal that this music has timeless value. My music is my art, and these songs represent some of the most precious artwork of my career.”

Future has amassed eight studio albums, four collaborative albums, one reissued album, one soundtrack, 16 mixtapes, four commercial mixtapes, and 114 singles (69 as a featured artist) during his career. Six Future’s eight studio albums have reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 200. He has placed 129 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, with four top 10 hits and two No. 1 hit records.

His latest album, 2022’s I Never Liked You, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in May and earned him his highest debut week as a solo artist, with 222,000 equivalent album units.

This acquisition comes on the heels of Influence’s recently announced $750 million fund platform to invest in compositions from artists with backing from BlackRock, Inc. and Warner Music Group (WMG).

Through this fund, the company has invested in over 20 catalogs from artists including Puerto Rican songwriter-producer Tainy, singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, songwriter Ali Tamposi, the hitmaking team The Stereotypes, and singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez.