Blake Shelton Sells Catalog to Influence Media Partners

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The US-based music and rights company, founded by Lylette Pizarro in 2019, just announced that it has acquired the catalog of Grammy-nominated country music superstar Blake Shelton.

In a press release issued by Influence Media, the company says that it has struck a “groundbreaking deal” with Shelton and that it has “invested” in his master recordings catalog that comprises all of his commercial releases from 2001 to 2019. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the deal, the two parties have created a joint venture, which, according to Influence Media Partners, will see them partner “to amplify his works and entitling Blake to participate in a share of the profit generated”.

Warner Music Group (WMG) will continue to lead distribution for Shelton’s catalog, which has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide to date. This partnership follows Influence Media’s recently announced $750 million fund to invest in what it calls “high-value compositions from diverse artists” with backing from BlackRock Alternative Investors and WMG.

Last month, Influence Media Partners acquired the publishing catalog of Grammy-award-winning rapper Future, in what it said was an “eight-figure” deal.

Between 2001 and 2009, Shelton accumulated 27 No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, including top hits “Boys ‘Round Here”, “Honeybee”, “Nobody But You” (with Gwen Stefani),”God’s Country” and his breakthrough 2001 hit that put him on the map – “Austin.”

Shelton’s discography through 2019 consists of 11 studio LP’s, including a Christmas album, and two EP’s. His commercial releases include Texoma Shore (2017), If I’m Honest (2016), Bringing Back The Sunshine (2014), Based on a True Story… (2013), Cheers, It’s Christmas (2012), Red River Blue (2011), Startin’ Fires (2008), Pure BS (2007), Blake Shelton’s Barn & Grill (2004), The Dreamer (2003), and Blake Shelton (2001).

Shelton said: “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since my first album and single. Sometimes I still feel like the kid from Oklahoma I was back then! While a lot has changed during that time, my passion for music hasn’t.

“I’m excited to be working with Lylette, Rene and the team at Influence Media on so much of my catalog and to introduce my songs to the next generation of country fans.”

Pictured from [L-R]: Narvel Blackstock, Rene McLean, Lylette Pizarro, Blake Shelton, Lynn Hazan, John Esposito, and Ben Kline (Image Credit: PR)