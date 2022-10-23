53rd Annual Dove Awards Announces Winners – CeCe Winans Makes History

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – On Tuesday (October 18), the 53rd Annual Dove Awards were handed out to a sold-out audience in Nashville. Chris Tomlin and Erica Campbell co-hosted the show as they celebrated a night of music including Latin, Hip-Hop, Gospel, and Southern Gospel.

CeCe Winans made history at this year’s ceremony as the first Black female solo artist to win Artist of the Year. During her acceptance speech, she didn’t talk, just sang a couple of lines from her song, “To God Be the Glory.” There wasn’t a dry eye in the house. She was also awarded Song of the Year alongside her co-writers for “Believe For It.” This is her 25th Dove Award, winning New Artist of the Year in 1998 with her brother BeBe Winans.

For KING + Country and writer/producer Jeff Pardo won Producer of the Year (Pardo) and Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year. Anne Wilson won New Artist of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Song of the Year for “My Jesus.”

The theme of this year’s show was Sound of Heaven, highlighting the different styles of Christian and Gospel music and how they come together under one banner of hope. The night was packed with one-of-a-kind performances, moments of worship, and joyful celebration.

TobyMac paused before his performance of “The Goodness” to address the crowd. “Thank you for the kindness you showed my family and me as we walked through the deepest valley in losing my firstborn son. Thank you for your thoughts, and thank you for your prayers. We have felt surrounded by love. And that’s what the body of Christ should feel like, so thank you. There were times I never thought I would ever write another song, much less an up-tempo song or a song that felt like joy. But God is good. He might not always give us what we want or take away the pain, but He is right here with us. He doesn’t leave. He remains.”

The complete list of winners is below:

List of winners:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR: CeCe Winans

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Anne Wilson

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR – Non-Artist: Jason Ingram

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR – Artist : Phil Wickham

SONG OF THE YEAR: “Believe For It”

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: Jeff Pardo

RAP/HIP-HOP RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “King Jesus” – KB, nobigdyl.

WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Hymn Of Heaven – Phil Wickham

INSPIRATIONAL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “God is Good” – Francesca Battistelli

SOUTHERN GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “My Feet Are On The Rock” – Gaither Vocal Band

BLUEGRASS/COUNTRY/ROOTS RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “In The Sweet By and By” – Dolly Parton, ft. Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, Jerry Salley, Bradley Walker

TRADITIONAL GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “My Portion” – Jekalyn Carr

SPANISH LANGUAGE RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “Danzando” – Gateway Worship Español, ft. Daniel Calveti, Becky Collazos, Christine D’Clario, Travy Joe, Josh Morales

BLUEGRASS/COUNTRY/ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR: God Is Real – The Sound

ROCK/CONTEMPORARY RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “Higher Power” – CROWDER, ft. Hulvey

GOSPEL WORSHIP RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “Breathe” – Maverick City Music, ft. DOE, Jonathan McReynolds, Chandler Moore

POP/CONTEMPORARY RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “My Jesus” – Anne Wilson

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “Gotta Believe” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

WORSHIP RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “Hymn of Heavens” – Phil Wickham

RAP/HIP-HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR: No Church In A While – Lecrae, 1K Phew

ROCK/CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Into The Mystery – NEEDTOBREATHE

POP/CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR: What Are We Waiting For – for KING & COUNTRY

INSPIRATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Be Still & Know – Jordan Smith

SOUTHERN GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Keeping On – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Clarity – DOE

TRADITIONAL GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) – Ricky Dillard

GOSPEL WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Tribl Nights Atlanta – Tribl, Maverick City Music

SPANISH LANGUAGE ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Viviré – Marcos Witt

CHILDREN’S ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Getty Kids Hymnal – Hymns from Home – Keith & Kristyn Getty, ft. The Getty Girls

CHRISTMAS/SPECIAL EVENT ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Emmanuel: Christmas Songs Of Worship (Live) – Chris Tomlin

MUSICAL/CHORAL COLLECTION OF THE YEAR: Give Me Jesus

RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR: Canyon – Ellie Holcomb

SHORT FORM MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR (CONCEPT): “RELATE” – for KING & COUNTRY

SHORT FORM MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR (PERFORMANCE): “Fake It” – Tauren Wells, ft. Aaron Cole

LONG FORM VIDEO OF THE YEAR: What Are We Waiting For? | The Worldwide Special – for KING & COUNTRY

INSPIRATIONAL FILM/SERIES OF THE YEAR: The Chosen