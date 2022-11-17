Snoop Dogg Introduces New Pet Accessory Line – Snoop Doggie Doggs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Snoop Dogg, entertainment icon, entrepreneur, and one-time Suge Knight BFF – has announced an exciting new brand venture – introducing Snoop Doggie Doggs, a new pet accessory line. Created in partnership with SMAC Entertainment and Little Earth Productions, a leading manufacturer of licensed fashion accessories and apparel, Snoop Doggie Doggs pulls inspiration from Snoop’s lifestyle and encourages pet owners to spoil their dogs and cats to live like royalty in their everyday lives.

“If my dogs ain’t fresh, I ain’t fresh. These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog, ya dig?!?!” said Snoop.

The lineup of dog apparel, plush toys, bowls, leashes, and more (also available to cats) is not only reminiscent of Snoop’s most iconic looks, but will also have your pet strutting their stuff during their daily walks.As of Tuesday (November 15), the Snoop Doggie Doggs brand is shoppable exclusively at SnoopDoggieDoggs.com and Amazon.

The new line offers several collections including “Off The Chain,” “Boss Lady,” and “Throw a Dogg a Bone.”

“Snoop Dogg was, without a question, the most fitting and amazing partner we could think of in the dog and pet space,” said Rob Brandegee, Co-Founder of Little Earth Productions. “Snoop’s personality and authenticity are undeniably evident in our creative pet product offerings, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to share the new Snoop Doggie Doggs brand with you ahead of the holidays – it’s the perfect holiday gift for pet owners this season. Talk about a holiday treat.”

The line has launched in the US ahead of the peak holiday shopping season, Snoop Doggie Doggs apparel products will range in size XS – XL, as well as the ‘big dog’ size, with the entire lineup retailing from $14.99 to $99.99.

“Having worked with Snoop for the better part of two decades, it’s always been about expanding his brand while remaining authentic to his consumers and fans,” said Constance Schwartz-Morini, CEO of SMAC Entertainment. “The launch of Snoop Doggie Doggs is the perfect addition to the Broadus empire.”

“We are excited to share that Snoop Doggie Doggs is now available in Amazon’s store,” said Wendy Franks, Director of Amazon Pets. “Pet lovers will enjoy shopping this playful collection ahead of the holidays.”