Chase Butters Named VP Of Sync At Concord Music Publishing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Concord Music Publishing announced the hire of Chase Butters as Vice President of Sync.

Butters, who will be based in Los Angeles, will lead a team with a focus on developing sync placement for Concord Music Publishing’s catalog in advertising, and will report to Brooke Primont, SVP of Sync.

Butters joins the Concord team with significant relevant experience in branding, marketing and pitching copyright assets, having previously worked on campaigns with major brands such as Target, Hulu, and Nintendo, among others.

His previous label experience includes stints at Warner Records, and ad agency Deutsch LA, where he oversaw music licensing. He also ran a boutique recording studio.

Butters is a graduate of the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles.

“I am very excited to have Chase on the team. He has the knowledge and industry relationships to significantly grow our business,” said Primont. “Our catalog continues to grow, and it is vital that we have people like Chase who understand the complex mechanics, but also have a deep appreciation for the music, our songwriters and their legacies.”

“It is a privilege to work for Concord and its repertoire comprising over 600,000 copyrights,” said Butters. “Sync not only has the capacity to generate revenue for our songwriters or their estate, but also can introduce a song to an entirely new audience. I am excited to begin this new chapter.”