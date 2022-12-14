Greensky Bluegrass Annouce: Camp Greensky Iceland 2023 With Fruition & Holly Bowling

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND (CelebrityAccess) – Greensky Bluegrass announces Camp Greensky Iceland (CGI), taking place June 3 – 5, 2023, in Reykjavik, Iceland. The location concert will feature Fruition and Holly Bowling with aftershow performances by Neighbor, Bruzza and Anders, The Lil Smokies, Phoffman and Bont.

CGI is the first location show of its kind for the band, taking place at the iconic Eldborg Hall, located within the Harpa Concert and Conference Centre. A limited number of All Access ticket packages and reserved seating 3-day packages are now available.

“In the spirit of adventure, we are taking our beloved Camp Greensky festival to Iceland this summer. Remember when we were kids and you or your friends went to sleep away camp? It’s like that, but with 3 nights of Greensky with Holly Bowling and opening sets by Fruition. In addition, we will be having aftershow parties with some of our favorite bands, The Lil Smokies and Neighbor and both aftershows will feature members of Greensky joining the fun. As you can imagine, we are super excited to share this news with you and hope that you will join us on this carefully cultivated Greensky adventure!” – Anders Beck

Greensky Bluegrass is Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [Mandolin]. The “jam band” are widely known for their lyricism, genre-expansive sound, live performances and relentless touring schedule.

“Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world,” says Hoffman. “We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that’s organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We’re maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time.”