Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22

MEMPHIS (CelebrityAccess) – The Memphis rapper Big Scarr, known for his single, “Make a Play,” died Thursday (December 22). Fox13 Memphis reports local police found the rapper, and his cause of death has not been released. However, the Memphis Police Department added that his death is not considered suspicious and that the investigation is ongoing. He was 22 years old.

The rapper, born Alexander Woods, grew up in South Memphis, where his Grandmother raised him until he was 13. After her death from cancer, Woods moved in with his father. As a teen, he was involved in a bad car accident which left several scars on his face, inspiring his stage name. In 2020 he was shot and had his appendix removed due to the gunshot wound.

The rapper was signed to Gucci Mane’s New 1017 record label after “Make a Play” went viral online. He released his debut mixtape, Big Grim Reaper, in April 2021 and dropped the deluxe edition Big Grim Reaper: The Return, in early 2022. He also was a part of the RIAA gold-certified song, “SoIcyBoyz 2,” made with his cousin Pooh Shiesty. He was scheduled to be the opener for Key Glock’s upcoming 2023 tour. The rising rapper had also collaborated with Offset, Foogiano, and Tay Keith.

Many in the hip-hop community have posted on social media upon hearing news of his death.

Gucci Mane:

Key Glock:

Big Scarr use to be jus naturally funny. Ain’t no way man pic.twitter.com/daB3QZOUvg — GLOCK (@GlockRivers) December 23, 2022

Scarr is the latest rapper from Memphis to have died recently. Snootie Wild was fatally shot in February 2022 while in Houston, and Young Dolph was killed in November 2021 while at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in downtown Memphis.

