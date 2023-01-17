TikTok Rapper Yung Hashtag Dead at 27

(CelebrityAccess) – TikTok rapper Yung Hashtag, born Michael Burns, passed away Sunday (January 15). The news of his death was confirmed by fellow TikTok star and friend, Kastro MN’Sota. The cause of death has not been released as of press time. He was 27.

In the TikTok video, Kastro said, “I just want to be the one to come out and say that Yung Hashtag tragically lost his life. I don’t know the details. If you watch our content, we go back, and we built a relationship off this app as brothers.”

Yung was known for his songs “Hate Hashtag,” “Make a Move,” and “Off the Clock.” His debut album, WhoPoppin, was released in 2020.

Since joining TikTok in 2017, he’s amassed more than 500k followers and his social media posts have more than 12 million likes.

Just two days before his death, Hashtag released the music video for his song, “Double Cup.” The music video shows the rapper as he gets on a bus and has him rapping the lyrics to the song. At the time of his death announcement, “Double Cup,” had over 4,500 views.

Tributes filled the comments section after news of his death was announced. A user said, “R.I.P gone too soon rest up king,” meanwhile another user chimed in, “So sad. Another TikToker tragically lost his life RIP, #YungHashtag” A fan took to Twitter and tweeted, “This can’t be real.”