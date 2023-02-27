Half Moon Run Signs A Record Deal With BMG

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced it has signed a new global recording deal with the award-winning Montreal-based indie rock band Half Moon Run ahead of the release of their fourth full-length studio album.

The band, which formed in 2009, released their debut album, Dark Eyes, in 2012 and has gone on to perform at numerous festivals around the world and perform with artists such as Mumford & Sons and Of Monsters and Men.\

The group was lauded in 2014 with the International Achievement Award at the annual Francophone SOCAN Awards and Juno Awards for Adult Alternative Album of the Year in 2020 and 2022.

“Not many bands have the musicianship, the emotionally driven songwriting and the breathtaking live show like Half Moon Run. Having admired them since their very early days, it is our absolute pleasure to bring them into BMG fold. Their new music is some of the best we’ve heard in many years and we are honored to partner with them to bring it to the world,” said Steve Nightingale, BMG VP, Recorded Music Canada.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to announce our exciting new partnership with BMG. This milestone represents a pivotal moment in our journey, and we’re eager to see where our collaboration will take us,” the band added in a joint statement.