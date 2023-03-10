A New Bar, Restaurant & Live Music Venue, The Humble Baron Set to Open in TN With World’s Largest Bar

SHELBYVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – The Humble Baron, a restaurant, bar, and live music venue is set to open in Shelbyville, TN on March 23 at the Nearest Green Distillery. The distillery is a popular destination, welcoming more than 110,000 visitors in 2022.

One special feature of this new venue is the record-breaking 19-station, 525-foot-long bar that wraps around an indoor stage, allowing fans and guests to enjoy cocktails while watching live entertainment. The Grand Opening Weekend performances will include American Idol’s country music artist, HunterGirl, and international DJ BOVA. The Humble Baron bar is approximately 120 feet longer than the current record holder for the longest permanent continuous bar in the world.

“Humble Baron is a place where everyone has a seat at the table,” said Humble Baron’s inspiration, Keith Weaver. “We want our guests to pull up a seat at the world’s longest bar and enjoy some amazing music over a craft cocktail or a bite to eat and engage with those around them. Humble Baron reflects my varied music tastes and will bring all types of people, with all interests and backgrounds, together.”

The venue boasts state of the art audio and visual elements with an indoor and outdoor stage, designed by the former technical director and engineer for Prince’s Paisley Park. The indoor stage, separated by a glass garage door from its mirroring outdoor stage will allow live concerts hosting more than 15,000 fans.

To celebrate its grand opening on March 23, Humble Baron will debut with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by an entire weekend of live music. The venue will welcome all genres of music, hosting weekly themed nights, including a Friday DJ Night and Sunday Gospel Brunch.