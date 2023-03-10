Glendale, Arizona Set to Honor Taylor Swift With Brief City Name Change

GLENDALE, AZ (CelebrityAccess) – The city of Glendale, AZ will briefly change its name to honor Taylor Swift right before she’s set to kick off her Eras tour at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium on March 17.

“There is no need to calm down, we’re fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here!,” reads a statement from the city ripe with Swift song titles, according to Fox 10 Phoenix. “We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!”

Glendale’s Mayor, Jerry Weiers will announce the actual new name on Monday (March 13). It will go into effect on March 17 and 18, the two days Swift will be performing. Weiers will also provide details on the “go-to” places fans can continue to party once her show(s) end.

I bet the residents of Glendale never in their “Wildest Dreams” thought the name of their city would change – even if just for two days. Guess the actual name of the city will be a “Blank Space” until the announcement, leaving us all “Enchanted” until that time.