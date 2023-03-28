DICE Names Katie Soo As Chief Business Officer

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Digital ticketing platform DICE announced the appointment of Katie Soo as Chief Business Officer.

In her new role at DICE, Soo will oversee strategic growth and marketing initiatives as the company expands both in the US and abroad.

She joins DICE with more than two decades of relevant experience, spanning media, entertainment and tech. Previous gigs include a role as Chief Marketing Officer at education and STEAM learning subscription platform, KiwiCo, where she oversaw consumer marketing in over 40 countries.

Her resume also includes a tenure at video streaming platform HBO Max, where she served as Senior Vice President of Growth Marketing. Soo has also held senior roles at Warner Bros. Digital Networks, DC Universe, hulu, and Dollar Shave Club.

In addition, Soo is the youngest Trustee of Asia Society’s Global Board and recently was elected as the first woman Chair of the Asia Society Southern California Board. She also sits on the Advisory Board for California State University Entertainment Alliance and serves as a member of Vox Media’s Brand Council. She is also a Senior Advisor to Newbury Street (NASDAQ: NBST) and remains an Advisor to KiwiCo after serving as the company’s first Chief Marketing Officer.

“Katie understands how to build global brands. DICE has grown quickly in the past two years and this role consolidates the business initiatives and marketing efforts. It’s huge, and I’m very excited to work closely with Katie to achieve the big ambitions we have ahead of us,” stated Phil Hutcheon, CEO and Founder of DICE.

“My passion has always been building disruptive brands that are transforming traditional industries, bringing them into a new, consumer-first era. DICE is all about that – getting people out more, breaking down barriers, and making live experiences accessible and inclusive for fans. Phil has created a brilliant culture, with a clear mission and purpose – I’m thrilled to be joining the team to help scale DICE’s vision globally, and share the next chapter of our story,” Soo added.