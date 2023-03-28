Primary Wave Music Acquires The Artist Royalties Of Late Skynyrd Drummer Bob Burns

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Primary Wave Music announced the acquisition of artist royalties of the late Bob Burns, the drummer and founding member of the legendary southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The deal includes Burns’ rights to all recordings from the band’s 1973 debut (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd,) which has sold more than 2 million copies in the U.S., as well as their 1974 followup, Second Helping.

The two albums encompass some of the band’s biggest hits including “Free Bird,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “Simple Man,” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” among others.

“Lynyrd Skynyrd’s first two albums are timeless and are celebrated to this day,” said Samantha Rhulen, SVP, Business & Legal Affairs at Primary Wave Music. She goes on, “To have Bob Burns’ contribution to this iconic music as part of our catalog is an incredible honor and the team at Primary Wave will ensure that his legacy is recognized by generations to come.”

The full financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but Primary Wave described it as worth multiple millions of dollars.