Pongo Signs Record & Publishing Deals With Position Music And Hive Music

LOS ANGELES, CA – Position Music President and CEO Tyler Bacon and Hive Music Co-Founder Robin Housman have announced today that Pongo has signed exclusive global record and publishing deals with Position Music as part of its joint venture with Hive Music. Pongo will release her first single in two years on June 19. “Katana” starts a new release cycle for the genre-bending artist following the success of her Sakidila album and sold-out tour dates worldwide.

With 50+ million global streams, the Angolan-born, Lisbon-based singer and songwriter has firmly established herself as one of the top talents in Kuduro and Afrobeats. Her fusion of traditional Angolan stylings with hard-hitting, energetic electronic production has contributed to her being shortlisted for African Artist of the Year at the 2024 KORA Awards and featured on the high-profile FIFA 2023 soundtrack.

Following iconic performances for Boiler Room and COLORSxSTUDIOS, Pongo recently completed a Mexican residency with Damon Albarn’s Africa Express. She is working on new music across Lisbon, Paris, Los Angeles, and London.

“I am so happy to be joining the Hive Music and Position Music family. So glad that we finally managed to work together, especially to Robin who, after so many years, tried to make our connection possible! So excited for our journey ahead. Azemboraaa (Let’s go)!!!” says Pongo.

Pongo enters her Position Music record deal alongside long-standing joint venture partners Hive Music. Hive Music is an independent label and publisher owned by Housman and Rick Powell.

“Pongo is an incredible artist, a unique songwriter, and a powerful performer whose fusion of styles is unlike anyone else,” says Housman. “I’ve been a genuine fan of hers for a long time. She’s a magnetic artist respected around the world, and I couldn’t be happier to be taking this journey with her. We’re going to build something special.”

Pongo joins a growing Position Music label roster, already home to NoMBe, Elohim, Kyle Dion, Kid Bloom, Ryan Oakes, Layto, Welshly Arms, Blackway, Hunter Metts, Jordan Suaste, and Dead Posey.